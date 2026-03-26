Hinduja Global Unveils AI Strategy As ₹4,958.8 Crore Firm Targets Measurable Outcomes

Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) introduced its Intelligent Experience strategy on March 25, 2026. |

Bengaluru/Austin: Moving beyond AI experimentation, HGS is positioning itself as a results-focused partner, promising enterprises tangible outcomes instead of prolonged pilot phases.

HGS has rolled out its Intelligent Experience positioning to embed artificial intelligence directly into critical business workflows. The company is focusing on simplifying operations and delivering measurable performance improvements at scale. This marks a shift from exploratory AI initiatives to structured execution that drives real business impact.

The company highlighted that 95 percent of generative AI projects fail to generate returns, with many stalling at pilot stages. HGS is targeting this gap through its Realized AI methodology, which treats AI as an operational capability. Each engagement is designed with defined metrics and accountability, ensuring outcomes are tracked and validated early.

Venkatesh Korla, Global CEO, indicated that the strategy is centered on converting AI intent into real-world performance through disciplined execution. The 90-day proof-of-value model ensures clients see measurable returns before scaling projects. This approach reflects a broader push to build confidence in AI investments by tying delivery directly to outcomes.

HGS has also introduced a refreshed brand identity, featuring a fingerprint motif that emphasizes trust and human-centric intelligence. Andrew Kokes, Chief Marketing Officer, suggested the repositioning is aimed at removing ambiguity in AI transformation by focusing on guaranteed results rather than theoretical potential.

The company said the move builds on its decades of operational experience while expanding its capabilities in AI, automation, and analytics-driven services across global markets.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company’s official filing and press release and does not include external analysis or independent verification.