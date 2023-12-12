Hindalco Industries Invests ₹800 Cr To Set Up Battery Foil Manufacturing Facility In Odisha To Tap EV Market | Image: Hindalco (Representative)

Hindalco Industries, the world’s largest aluminium rolling and recycling company, plans to significantly expand its manufacturing capacity of fine-quality aluminium foil that is used in rechargeable batteries to serve the rapidly growing market for electric vehicles (EVs) and energy storage systems, the company on Tuesday announced through an exchange filing.

The company is investing Rs 800 crore to build a new plant near Sambalpur in Odisha that will initially produce 25,000 tonnes of the resilient product which forms the backbone of Lithiumion and Sodium-ion cells.

By 2030, demand for battery grade aluminium foil in India is expected to grow manifold to 40,000 tonnes, primarily driven by mushrooming growth in gigafactories for advanced cell manufacturing.

“We are seeing a fast traction in battery materials demand, driven by an impressive outlook for the Electric Vehicle and Grid Storage sectors. Raw material localization is critical in such strategic sectors,” said Satish Pai, Managing Director, Hindalco Industries.

Hindalco has already achieved the technology breakthrough of manufacturing fine quality battery foils at its Mouda unit in Maharashtra. The Mouda unit is currently in the process of qualifying with Lithium-ion cell manufacturers in India, Europe and the United States. The new unit in Odisha will further augment capability to supply material to Gigafactories across the world.

The company is working closely with original equipment manufacturers (OEM) to co-develop and make critical components like battery enclosures, motor housings, busbars, structural and safety components, and lightweight load bodies, many of which are being designed and 2 developed for the first time in India.

The factory will be located alongside a 25 MW solar power plant, and can access additional solar energy from a 400 KV National Grid connection. Scheduled for commissioning in July 2025, the unit will supplement Hindalco’s existing facility at Mouda in Maharashtra.

Hindalco Industries shares

The shares of Hindalco Industries on Tuesday at 11:25 am IST were trading at Rs 535.50, up by 2.51 per cent.