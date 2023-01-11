Hindalco BOD approves issuance of NCDs of ₹700 cr | Image: Hindalco (Representative)

Hindalco Industries Limited, a subsidiary of the Aditya Birla Group, has announced that the Capital Raising Committee of the Board of Directors of the company, approved the issuance of Non‐ Convertible Debentures (“NCDs”) on a private placement basis, for an amount not exceeding Rs 700 crore via an exchange filing.

The Board of Directors meeting held on January 10, 2023.

The intimation is pursuant to Regulation 30(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), dated November 11, 2022, w.r.t. board approval for borrowing an amount of up to Rs 1000 crore.

