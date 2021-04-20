Himanshu Rajput secures All India Rank 33 in IES-2020 examination

Himanshu Rajput has secured All India Rank - 33rd Rank (AIR-33) in the Indian Engineering Services (IES-2020) Examination, conducted by UPSC. Son of proud parents - Jayshree Rajput and Vinod Kumar, Sr. Manager (Civil), at NTPC Dadri, Himanshu had secured All India Rank-15 (AIR-15) in GATE-2019 examination. Presently Himanshu has been working as Asst. Executive Engineer (Civil) in Maharatna Company ONGC Limited at Ankleshwar, in Distt. Bharuch( Gujarat). A pass out of DPS, NTPC Vidyut Nagar Himanshu completed his B.Tech in Civil Engineering from IIT, Kanpur in the year 2019. A dedicated hardworking student Himanshu has a passion for reading books on Civil Engineering and also has interest in Atlas and fine arts etc.