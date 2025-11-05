Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Asks Fisheries Department To Adopt Modern Technology For Enhancing Shelf Life Of Fish Produce

File Image |

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu asked the fisheries department to adopt modern technology to enhance the shelf life of fish produce.Presiding over a meeting of the fisheries department here on Tuesday, he said that the state government would establish new hatcheries and cold stores along the rivers and water reservoirs to benefit the farmers engaged in this occupation, a statement issued here on Wednesday said.

The chief minister directed the department to identify suitable land parcels to set up new cold stores across the state.Sukhu further said that his government emphases to strengthen the rural economy, and fisheries sector has a significant role to play in this regard.He also directed the department to handhold farmers in adopting modern technologies and increase their income.

The state government supports farmers by offering subsidies on purchase of various fisheries related equipment, he said and added that the department should organise awareness programmes for the farmers on modern practices, improved seed varieties and emerging technologies in the sector.

The chief minister stressed the need to enhance fish seed stocking in dams and water reservoirs in order to help farmers increase income. He instructed the department to gear up for this exercise and assess seed requirements for the next year.According to Sukhu, fish production has been increasing in the state, and 19,019 metric tonnes of output was recorded in 2024-25, whereas this year till October 7,773 metric tonnes of fish production has been achieved.

Himachal Pradesh is famous for trout fish production and the state government would establish a fund for trout fish rearers to provide compensation for losses incurred due to natural calamities, the statement added.

