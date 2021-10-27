High interest rates and attractive returns make Bajaj Finance FD the ideal investment

Investors looking for reliable investments options can benefit from fixed deposits as they ensure deposit safety and lucrative FD interest rates, facilitating steady growth of wealth. A substantial amount of money invested in the form of an FD over a longer tenor can yield a generous maturity amount. These expected interest pay-outs can help you achieve your financial goals and fund unprecedented financial requirements.

Secured investment plans, such as Bajaj Finance online FD offer investors a low-risk, easy-to-invest option. Investors can avail of attractive returns up to 6.75%, all from the comfort of their homes.

Read on to know what makes Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit a preferred investment choice:

1. Secure investment backed by the highest safety ratings

Unlike equity, fixed deposits are one of the safest investment options available to investors. This is because the principal amount is not affected by market fluctuations. Besides, you can earn more through high FD rates than the interest received via a savings account. An added advantage of the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is the security it provides. It has been accredited with the highest safety ratings of FAAA (stable) by CRISIL and MAAA (stable) by ICRA. These ratings stand for no risk, timely payments, and a default-free experience.

2. Offers attractive FD rates

Bajaj Finance offers one of the highest FD rates. Senior citizens get up to 6.75% p.a. irrespective of the mode of investment. The interest you receive on your fixed deposits help you build a corpus of funds to meet your short-term and long-term financial goals. A longer tenor is recommended for maximum returns.

Here is an illustration of the returns different investors will earn on an investment of Rs. 5 lakh for 5 years.

3. Use an online FD calculator to align your investments with your goals

To make financial planning simple, Bajaj Finserv gives you free access to an online fixed deposit calculator. With it, you can determine the returns you will earn and know how much money you need to invest to reach your desired outcome. You need to select the investment amount and tenor to get the results.

4. Loan against fixed deposit for cash crunches

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit offers a loan against FD facility to address emergencies. This way, you will not have to break your FD and thus, benefit from accumulated interest. The maximum loan amount you can avail of is 75% of your FD value.

5. Safe and easy online investment procedure

Bajaj Finance has a seamless and easy application process to book your FD. You can now invest in an online FD without having to stand in long queues or submit lengthy documents. You can securely make a financial transaction via net banking and UPI without worrying about risk or security with Bajaj Finance. Additionally, investors below the age of 60 years get an extra rate benefit of 0.10% p.a. on investing online.

Make a smart choice with Bajaj Finance online FD and grow your savings in a safe and secure instrument that enjoys the highest credit ratings from ICRA and CRISIL.

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 02:56 PM IST