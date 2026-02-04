 High Cost Of Doing Business Cripples Pakistan’s Exporters & Stagnates Growth
Pakistan’s exporters face a 34 percent higher cost of doing business than regional competitors such as India, Bangladesh, and Vietnam, severely eroding price competitiveness and stalling export growth since 2022. High industrial energy tariffs, burdensome tax policies on formal businesses, and the collapse of over 400 cotton ginning units have increased reliance on imported cotton.

New Delhi: The Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) has assessed the cost of doing business in the country to be around 34 per cent higher than in comparable regional economies, which means Pakistani exporters are losing price competitiveness in international markets that determine survival, according to an article in the Pakistani media. For an economy that is trying desperately to pivot to export-generated growth, employment and foreign exchange, this disadvantage is simply unsustainable.

Pakistan’s exporters have already felt the consequences. Despite a recovery in global trade across several sectors, exports have remained stagnant since 2022, the article in the Karachi-based Business Recorder observed. It highlights that regional competitors such as India, Bangladesh, and Vietnam have expanded market share by maintaining lower cost structures, stable policy frameworks and predictable operating environments. Pakistan, by contrast, has allowed costs to spiral through policy choices that actively undermine industrial competitiveness.

Cotton underpins Pakistan’s textile industry, the country’s largest export earner and a major source of rural livelihoods. Yet more than 400 cotton ginning factories have closed, disrupting the entire value chain, the article stated. Consequently, Farmers face reduced demand and lower returns, ginners have been pushed out of operation, and textile manufacturers increasingly rely on imported cotton, placing additional strain on foreign exchange reserves. This situation is not sustainable, and all relevant authorities are aware of it, yet despite all the talk, there’s still nothing on the ground to offer any encouragement, the article added.

