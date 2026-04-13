HGS Secures Leader Tag As ₹4,958.8 Crore Firm Advances GenAI Capabilities

Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) has been named a “Leader” in NelsonHall’s 2025 NEAT Evaluation for transforming business operations using GenAI, specifically in developing custom solutions. |

Bengaluru/Austin: As enterprises accelerate AI adoption, HGS has secured a leadership position that underscores its growing influence in shaping next-generation business operations powered by GenAI.

Recognition Validates Strategy

HGS has been positioned as a Leader in NelsonHall’s 2025 NEAT evaluation for its capabilities in transforming business operations through GenAI. The recognition reflects strength in delivering immediate value and addressing future client requirements. It reinforces the company’s broader Intelligent Experience strategy, which focuses on creating measurable and repeatable business outcomes through AI-driven transformation.

Platform Powers Innovation

At the core of this recognition is HGS Agent X®, the company’s modular AI platform designed to build custom GenAI solutions. The platform integrates capabilities such as agent assistance, anomaly detection, automated quality analysis, conversational bots, and process automation. These tools allow HGS to tailor high-impact solutions for clients, enabling clear returns on investment and operational efficiency improvements.

Approach Focuses On Impact

According to insights highlighted in the release, HGS emphasizes re-engineering workflows rather than simply layering AI onto existing processes. The company prioritizes identifying high-value opportunities and rapidly prototyping solutions through collaboration with clients. Its approach is supported by dedicated AI labs, advisory boards, and data science teams, enabling flexible model selection and practical deployment strategies tailored to each use case.

Real World Results Delivered

HGS demonstrated its capabilities through a GenAI-powered solution deployed for a US-based telecom provider. The system automated quality assurance and monitoring processes, enabling assessment of 100 percent of customer interactions compared to just 1 percent earlier. Turnaround time improved to under 48 hours from more than seven days, while automation accuracy exceeded 90 percent, showcasing measurable operational gains at scale.

The recognition highlights HGS’s growing role in enterprise AI transformation, as it continues to combine technology, analytics, and operational expertise to deliver scalable and outcome-driven solutions across industries.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company’s official press release dated April 13, 2026, and does not include external verification or additional sources.