Training Their Own Replacements? Viral Video Shows Indian Factory Workers Wearing Head Cameras For AI Research, Sparks Job Fears

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A viral video showing Indian factory workers wearing head-mounted cameras to record their every hand movement has sparked global debate about the uncomfortable reality of AI-driven job displacement, with workers literally training the machines that will replace them.

The footage, shared widely on social media by accounts including @marionawfal and attributed to longliveai on Instagram, shows factory workers in India equipped with cameras strapped to their heads, meticulously documenting every physical task they perform.

"Factory workers in India are wearing head-mounted cameras so AI can watch exactly how humans do physical work. Every hand movement, every adjustment, every shortcut," the viral post stated. "The workers are training their own replacements in real time, on the job, getting paid to do it."

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The grim irony of AI job displacement

Dubbed 'hand movement farms' or data capture labs, these facilities employ hundreds of workers who strap cameras to their foreheads and spend hours meticulously folding towels, stacking boxes, and manipulating everyday objects. These videos, rich with granular details of finger flexes and arm reaches, are shipped off to AI labs in the United States, where neural networks dissect every nuance to teach machines how to grasp, fold, and interact with the world.

As companies like Tesla, Figure AI, and Agility Robotics race to build humanoids, robots designed to resemble and move like humans in factories and homes, videos recorded by gig workers are becoming the hottest new way to train them.

Micro1 hires thousands of contract workers

Micro1, a US company based in Palo Alto, California that collects real-world data to sell to robotics companies, has hired thousands of contract workers in more than 50 countries, including India, Nigeria, and Argentina. They're mounting iPhones on their heads and recording themselves folding laundry, washing dishes, and cooking.

The company has about 4,000 'robotics generalists' in different households across 71 countries, who send the company more than 160,000 hours of video each month, according to CNN Business.

In India's data farms, compensation hovers around $230-250 per month - roughly Rs. 19,000-21,000 - for full-time shifts of repetitive motion capture. It's grueling work: Eye strain from head-mounted cams, wrist fatigue from endless grips, and the mental toll of monotony.