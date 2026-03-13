HFCL Secures ₹10,159 Crore Optical Fiber Cable Supply Deal In Five-Year Global Agreement

HFCL Limited has signed a long-term agreement to supply optical fiber cables valued at approximately USD 1.10 billion, equivalent to about Rupees 10,159 crore. |

Mumbai: Telecom infrastructure company HFCL Limited has landed a major global supply agreement, marking the largest long-term optical fiber cable contract in the company’s history.

HFCL Limited has entered into a five-year supply agreement with a global multinational corporation for high-quality, high-fibre-count optical fiber cables. The contract carries an estimated value of about USD 1.10 billion, or roughly Rs 10,159 crore, based on prevailing selling prices of OFC products. The agreement will be executed through HFCL’s overseas wholly owned subsidiary, which will supply the optical fiber cables according to the customer’s technical specifications.

Under the terms of the agreement, the customer will procure a minimum quantity of multi-million fiber kilometres of optical fiber cables each year, starting from calendar year 2026 to calendar year 2028. The contract also includes an automatic extension for two additional calendar years, covering 2029 and 2030. Purchase orders will be issued periodically during the contract period, depending on project-specific and specification-based requirements.

HFCL’s wholly owned overseas subsidiary will execute the supply program and may also provide optical fiber cables to the customer’s authorised affiliates and assignees under the agreement. An international entity has awarded the contract and does not involve any related party transactions. The company also confirmed that its promoter group has no interest in the entity that will award the contract.

The company described the agreement as a major milestone in its history, highlighting that it is the first time HFCL has secured a long-term, multi-year supply arrangement of this scale for optical fiber cables. Given that only a limited number of global manufacturers possess the required technological capability, manufacturing precision, and scale to produce complex high-fibre-count OFC products, the deal is expected to strengthen HFCL’s competitive position in the global optical fiber cable market. The supply agreement is scheduled to run through December 2030.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the corporate disclosure issued by HFCL Limited and has been rewritten into a news-style format without referring to external sources or additional information.