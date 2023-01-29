HFCL receives order for optical fibre cables worth Rs 206.67 crore from Reliance

HFCL receives order for optical cable worth Rs 206.67 crore from Reliance | Image: HFCL (Representative)

HFCL Limited received orders from Reliance Projects and Property Management Services Limited and Reliance Retail Limited worth Rs 206.67 crore, the company announced through an exchange filing. The order for optical fibre cables is to be customised as per specifications and supplied domestically.

The order is to be submitted by June 2023.

Shares

On Friday the HFCL shares closed at Rs 68, down by 3.55 per cent.

Earnings

HFCL, on January 23, announced its earnings for the quarter ending in December with a net profit of Rs 102 crore, up by 25.3 per cent in comparison to the same quarter in the last fiscal. The revenue for the quarter went down by 10.65 per cent year on year to Rs 1,086 crore