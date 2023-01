HFCL gets ₹829.7 mln export order for optical fibre cables | Image: HFCL (Representative)

HFCL Ltd has got an export order aggregating Rs 829.7 mln from a renowned telecom operator for the supply of optical fibre cables and accessories, the company said in an exchange filing.

The order is expected to be executed by 2024-25 (Apr-Mar). HFCL is engaged in the business of manufacturing telecom products and optical fibre cables.

At 0932 IST, shares of the company traded 0.5% higher at 71.40 rupees on NSE.