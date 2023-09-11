 HFCL Bags Optical Fiber Cables Order Worth ₹82.60 Cr
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 11, 2023, 03:46 PM IST
HFCL Bags Optical Fiber Cables Order Worth ₹82.60 Cr | Image: HFCL (Representative)

HFCL Limited along with its material subsidiary HTL Limited has received the purchase order of Rs 82.60 crores for supply of optical fiber cables, the company announced through an exchange filing. The order received is from a domestic telecom service provider.

The order includes supply of various types of optical fiber cables as per customer specification. This order is to be completed by November 2023.

Reliance Retail orders Optical fiber cables from HFCL

HFCL along with its material subsidiary HTL Limited received an purchase order of Rs 137.63 crore from Reliance Retail Limited for the purchase of Optical Fiber Cables in August.

HFCL shares

The shares of HFCL Limited on Monday closed at Rs 77.15, up by 1.31 per cent.

