Reliance Retail Orders Optical Fiber Cables Worth ₹137.63 Cr From HFCL Limited | Image: HFCL (Representative)

HFCL Limited along with its material subsidiary HTL Limited on Tuesday received an purchase order of Rs 137.63 crore from Reliance Retail Limited for the purchase of Optical Fiber Cables, the company announced through an exchange filing. The order is to be executed before December 2023.

The order is to be delivered domestically.

Order from Reliance Projects and Private Management

The company in April had received an order worth Rs 123.84 crore from Reliance Projects and Private Management services limited for supply of Optical Fiber Cables.

Shares of HFCL Limited

The shares of HFCL Limited on Tuesday closed at Rs 66.30, up by 3.92 per cent.

Reliance Industries shares

The shares of Reliance Industries on Tuesday closed at Rs 2,517.70, down by 1.24 per cent.

