'Hey Elon, will be happy to partner Tesla in Telangana' tweets K T Rama Rao

Days after Tesla CEO Elon Musk spoke about challenges when asked about the electric car's entry into the Indian market, TRS Working President KT Rama Rao has invited the billionaire businessman to "set shop" in Telangana.

Rao said Telangana is a champion in sustainability initiatives and his government would be happy to partner with Tesla in working through the challenges.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Hey Elon, I am the Industry and Commerce Minister of Telangana state in India. Will be happy to partner Tesla in working through the challenges to set shop in India/Telangana," Rao said in a reply to Musk's tweet.



"Our state is a champion in sustainability initiatives and a top notch business destination in India," he added.



Musk on Thursday informed that the EV-maker is facing a "lot of challenges" for its car launch in India.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)



"Still working through a lot of challenges with the government," Musk tweeted.



Musk was replying to a Twitter user, who asked: "Yo @elonmusk any further update as to when Tesla's will launch in India? They're pretty awesome and deserve to be in every corner of the world!"

Business journalist Sucheta Dalal commented while retweeting K T Rama Rao's tweet

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Interesting Move! as CM rolled out such a redcarpet for #TataMotors after Singur. #JJayalalitha did it for #Ford & #Hyundai It created 10000s of jobs! Then #Maharashtra was so arrogant, allowed #ISBHyd to be wooed away by #ChandrababuNaidu Will

@elonmusk

respond?





Tesla wants to begin selling imported cars in India this year but says taxes in the country are among the highest in the world.



With a $39,990 global price tag, Tesla Model 3 may remain as an affordable model in the US but with import duties, it would become unaffordable in the Indian market with an expected price tag of around Rs 60 lakh.



Currently, India levies 100 percent tax on the imported cars of price more than $40,000 (Rs 30 lakh) inclusive of insurance and shipping expenses, and cars less than $40,000 are subject to 60 percent import tax.

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 01:58 PM IST