Hexaware Tech Share Price Surges 12% After Anthropic AI Partnership

Hexaware Technologies shares jumped 10% in Friday's morning session after the IT services company announced a multi-year partnership with artificial intelligence (AI) developer Anthropic to integrate its Claude model into enterprise technology platforms.

Hexaware shares traded at Rs 574 on the BSE), gaining over 12% from the previous closing price.

The agreement aims to strengthen Hexaware's AI-powered offerings and help businesses deploy intelligent automation across software engineering and IT operations.

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Hexaware to integrate Anthropic Claude into Zerovity, AgentVerse

Under the partnership, Hexaware will incorporate Claude into Zerovity, its AI-native engineering platform, and AgentVerse, which supports the development and management of AI agents.

AgentVerse currently offers more than 600 pre-built agents designed to support enterprise applications.

The integration is intended to help organisations improve operational efficiency, accelerate software development and achieve measurable business outcomes.

Siddharth Dhar, President and Global Head of AI at Hexaware, said the company was placing Claude at the centre of both platforms to help customers move AI solutions into production more quickly while maintaining predictable costs.

The partnership will also support outcome-based services, allowing enterprise customers to focus on operational results rather than technology deployment alone.

Hexaware has already certified more than 1,100 professionals in Claude technologies and plans to extend training across its delivery teams.

The companies will collaborate on joint product development, customer implementations and go-to-market initiatives.

Hexaware Chief Operating Officer Vinod Chandran said the company's preferred partner relationship with Anthropic would help customers move from initial demonstrations to large-scale production deployments.

Era Sahni, Head of International Partnerships at Anthropic, said businesses were increasingly adopting Claude across internal operations and needed experienced technology partners to identify valuable applications.

She highlighted Hexaware's existing relationships with enterprise customers in software engineering and IT management as an advantage for deploying AI solutions.

The collaboration marks another step in Hexaware's efforts to expand its enterprise AI capabilities as businesses increasingly seek practical applications for generative AI technologies.