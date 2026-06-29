Hexaware Shares Jump 9% After Becoming Anthropic Authorised Reseller For Amazon Bedrock

Hexaware acquires US-based SMC Squared for ₹1,029 crore to scale global capability centre offerings | File Photo

Shares of Hexaware Technologies, a global technology and business process services company, rallied sharply on Monday even as broader markets remained subdued.

The stock gained momentum after the company announced that it has become an Anthropic authorised reseller for Amazon Bedrock.

Following the announcement, the stock jumped as much as 8.96% to an intraday high of ₹538.9 on the BSE.

It later trimmed some gains but continued to attract strong buying interest.

The rally was driven by Hexaware’s inclusion in a select group of global firms authorised to resell Anthropic’s Claude AI models through Amazon Bedrock.

This authorisation allows Hexaware to sell, integrate, and support Claude models directly for enterprise clients across global markets.

According to the company, this development strengthens its AI-first strategy and enables it to deliver services across the entire artificial intelligence lifecycle.

This includes model access, customisation, implementation, and managed AI services for clients.

Hexaware stated that by bringing Claude directly to its customers, it is reinforcing its position in enterprise AI transformation and expanding its role in delivering responsible, scalable AI solutions.

Claude, developed by Anthropic, is known for its strong focus on safety, reliability, and enterprise-grade performance.

It offers advanced reasoning capabilities and a large context window, making it suitable for complex applications in highly regulated industries.

These include financial services, healthcare, transportation, manufacturing, and retail, sectors where Hexaware already has significant domain expertise and a strong global delivery network.

Commenting on the development, Siddharth Dhar, President & Global Head – Digital IT Operations & AI at Hexaware, said the authorisation highlights the company’s strong foundational AI capabilities and client trust.

He added that Claude’s safety-first design makes it particularly effective for regulated industries, and Hexaware combines engineering expertise and global scale to turn advanced AI models into practical business solutions.

Overall, the development positions Hexaware more firmly in the fast-growing enterprise AI ecosystem, contributing to investor optimism and the sharp rise in its stock price.