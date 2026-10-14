Hero Motors Shares Jump Over 8% As Q2 Profit Zooms 115%

Hero Motors shares climbed 5.5% on Wednesday after the automotive components manufacturer reported strong second-quarter earnings and announced plans to increase its holding in UK-based Hewland Engineering.

The stock reached Rs 163.70 during morning trading and gained as much as 8% intraday.

Since its stock market debut in late September, Hero Motors shares have risen approximately 66%, taking the company's market capitalisation to around Rs 7,500 crore.

The rally followed Tuesday evening's financial results, which showed higher revenue, sharply improved profitability and expanding operating margins.

Q2 Profit Jumps 115%

Hero Motors reported a 115.6% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs10.2 crore for the quarter ended September 2026.

The company had posted a profit of Rs4.73 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations increased 24.9% to Rs319.3 crore, compared with Rs255.7 crore a year earlier.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 92% to Rs35.9 crore from Rs18.7 crore.

The EBITDA margin expanded by approximately 400 basis points to 11.3%, against 7.3% in the year-ago period.

The improvement reflected stronger operating profitability alongside revenue growth.

Company To Increase Hewland Engineering Stake To 90%

Alongside its quarterly earnings, Hero Motors announced plans to acquire an additional 39% stake in Hewland Engineering Ltd (HEL), its UK-based subsidiary.

The proposed acquisition involves purchasing 8,039 equity shares from existing shareholders William Hewland and Siobhan Hewland for approximately £0.60 million in cash.

Following completion, Hero Motors' ownership in Hewland Engineering will increase from 51% to 90%.

The company expects to complete the transaction within six months, without requiring government or regulatory approvals.

Hero Motors specialises in designing and manufacturing powertrain solutions for automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Its products serve two-wheelers, electric bicycles, off-road vehicles, electric and hybrid cars, and heavy-duty vehicles.

The company operates across India, Europe, the US and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) markets.

Its customers include BMW, Ducati, Enviolo, Formula Motorsport, Hummingbird EV and HWA.