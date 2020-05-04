Hero MotoCorp to commence production from Wednesday

Manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, Hero MotoCorp, will commence operations in a phased manner at three of its manufacturing plants. The company in its statement said that it is rapidly gearing up to start operations, as per the guidelines stipulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs of the Government of India.

Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Hero MotoCorp, said, “We are now ready to hit the ground sprinting as we commence the re-opening of our facilities. The wellbeing of the citizens continues to be our focus and the running of our economic engines is crucial to ensure their health and prosperity.”

The company’s three manufacturing plants – Gurugram and Dharuhera (both in Haryana), and Haridwar (Uttarakhand) — and additionally the Global Parts Center (GPC) at Neemrana in Rajasthan will reopen. While these manufacturing plants reopen from today (Monday), the production at these facilities will commence from Wednesday. The company stated it has received permission to reopen two other manufacturing plants as well.

The Company’s R&D facility – the Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) – is expected to open soon.

Commenting about the lockdown period, Munjal said, “ From the early onset of COVID-19, we have been proactive in our business continuity plan and this has helped us during the much-needed nationwide lockdown. It was our preemptive preparation that has kept us in good stead during these past 40 days.”

Only the essential staff will be asked to report at the facilities and corporate offices, the company added.

From March 22, 2020, the manufacturing facilities have been shut.