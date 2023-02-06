e-Paper Get App
Hero MotoCorp rewards employees with 9,285 shares as stock options

The shares worth Rs 18,570, will be divided into 3 different Employee Stock Option Plans and 3 Restricted Stock Units Plan.

Pratiksha ThayilUpdated: Monday, February 06, 2023, 01:57 PM IST
article-image
Hero MotoCorp rewards employees with 9,285 shares as stock options | Image credit: Hero MotoCorp (Representative)
Hero MotoCorp on Monday, announced that it will be awarding 9,285 shares to employees worth Rs 2 each. The shares, worth Rs 18,570, will be divided among three different Employee Stock Option Plans and 3 Restricted Stock Units Plans.

The stocks will be allotted to employees who have accessed stock under ESOp 2018, 2019, and 2020 and the Restricted Stock Unit Plan 2019, 2020, and 2021.

After the allocation of these shares, the paid-up share capital of the company will increase to 19,98,39,718 equity shares worth Rs 39,96,79,436.

Shares

The shares of Hero MotoCorp on Monday at 1:54 pm IST were at Rs 2,694.65, up by 1.52 per cent.

