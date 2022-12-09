Hero MotoCorp reorganises its leadership team; Niranjan Gupta, Vikram Kasbekar get additional responsibility

Hero MotoCorp reorganises its leadership team; Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy resigns | Her MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp, has reorganised its leadership team and roles, the company announced in an exchange filing.

Niranjan Gupta

Niranjan Gupta, the current Chief Financial Officer (CFO), has been given the additional charge of heading Strategy and M&A for the company. He has been the CFO for the past six years, ensuring the strong financial shape and cash flows of the company and playing a key role in business decisions.

He is also Director on the Board of several associate companies, including Ather Energy, an associate company in Electrical vehicle space; HMCMM Auto Private Limited, a Joint venture for Fuel injection system, and HMCL Colombia, a subsidiary of HMCL for its Global business.

Vikram Kasbekar

Vikram Kasbekar, Executive Director on the Board of Hero MotoCorp, has been given the responsibility to Head the key function of Global Product Planning as an interim charge. Vikram is also on the Board of HMCMM Auto Private limited and HNBL, Bangladesh.

Read Also Sushmita Shukla appointed First Vice President, COO of Federal Reserve Bank of New York

Mike Clarke, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Human Resources Officer, Hero MotoCorp, said, “As we gear up to leverage the emerging opportunities and address the rapidly evolving business climate, it is our people who will continue to be the key differentiator in this environment of change and impact. In keeping with this philosophy, Niranjan and Vikram have been entrusted with additional strategic responsibilities. Both of them have an impeccable track record of delivering outstanding business results in a highly competitive environment, and their immense experience and expertise will surely contribute towards the company’s performance.”

Malo Le Masson

Meanwhile, after spending more than six years with Hero MotoCorp, Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy, M&A and Global Product Planning (GPP), has decided to move on and pursue opportunities outside of the company.

“Malo has been instrumental in enriching our product portfolio and evolving this function. Needless to say, he is leaving his footprint in our future line-up, as the company prepares to introduce a range of new scooters and motorcycles over the next 12 to 18 months. We wish the very best to Malo for his future endeavours. He will continue working with us until the end of December 2022,” Mike said.