Hero MotoCorp Launches Motorcycle 'Karizma XMR' At An Introductory Price Of ₹1,72,900

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, on Tuesday launched Karizma XMR, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The motorcycle is powered by 210cc Liquid Cooled DOHC Engine, 6 Speed transmission that comes with Slip and Assist Clutch and Dual Channel ABS. The new Karizma XMR is packed with the segment-first adjustable windshield, Intelligent Illumination Headlamp and TurnBy-Turn navigation.

The new Karizma XMR is the result of collaboration between the world class engineers at Hero’s state-of-the-art Hero Center for Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur and the Hero Tech Centre Germany (TCG) near Munich.

“The launch of Karizma XMR, marks yet another significant milestone in our journey to ‘win in premium’. We are rapidly building full portfolio in this segment, in line with our strategy," said Niranjan Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Hero MotoCorp.

Hero Karizma XMR will be available at Hero MotoCorp dealership across the country at an introductory price of Rs 1,72,900 (ex-showroom Delhi).

Features

The all-new 210 cc liquid cooled DOHC 4- Valve engine of Karizma XMR delivers an output of 25.5PS at 9250 rpm and maximum torque of 20.4 Nm at 7250 rpm. The motorcycle accelerates from 0-60 in just 3.8 seconds. The optimized power and torque delivery curve guarantees an effortless ride whether in city or the long hauls on the highways.

The new engine now has an increased oil replacement limit of 12,000 kms.

The 6-speed gearbox paired with Slip and Assist clutch system reduces skidding & rear wheel locking during quick downshifts. The new Karizma XMR offers a Class-D LED projector headlamp with integrated LED DRLs.

It is available in three distinct color options – Iconic Yellow, Turbo Red and Matte Phantom Black.

The Karizma XMR comes with an inverted display LCD speedometer that gives a clear view of your navigation and all your data. It comes with 39 different functionalities such as smart phone connectivity for incoming call/SMS alert, first-in-segment turn-by-turn navigation, vehicle battery status, range, gear position indicator and shift advisory, ambient light sensor, gear shift & low fuel indicator, trip meter etc.

