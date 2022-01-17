e-Paper Get App

Business

Updated on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 03:25 PM IST

Hero MotoCorp join hands with ASDC for two-wheeler short term training course

Agencies
Hero MotoCorp has joined hands with Automotive Skills Development Council (ASDC) for a comprehensive two-wheeler short term training course.

ASDC will deliver a variety of learning modules and certifications in automotive servicing, stated ASDC in a statement.

ASDC will enhance its capacity and capabilities in curriculum building, along with faculty training, to meet global standards through this programme.

ASDC President Vinod Agarwal stated that the partnership with Hero MotoCorp will allow the organisation to reach out to the youth.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 03:34 PM IST
