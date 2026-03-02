Hero MotoCorp Delivers 44% Dispatch Growth With 5,58,216 Units Sold In February 2026

Hero MotoCorp reported a 44 percent year-on-year jump in dispatches to 558,216 units in February 2026, up from 388,068 units a year earlier. |

New Delhi: Hero MotoCorp has kicked off the final stretch of FY26 with its strongest February dispatch performance on record, riding on scooter momentum and steady demand in its core motorcycle segments.

• 558,216 units dispatched in February 2026, a 44% increase from 388,068 units in February 2025

• Domestic VAHAN registrations grew 18% year-on-year to 458,346 units in February 2026

Posts Strong February Growth

Hero MotoCorp dispatched 558,216 units in February 2026, marking a 44 percent rise over 388,068 units in February 2025. The growth reflects the company’s strongest year-on-year February performance so far. VAHAN registrations stood at 458,346, up 18 percent from the same month last year, indicating healthy retail traction alongside higher wholesales.

Scooters And Core Segments Drive Volumes

Motorcycle dispatches climbed to 499,756 units in February 2026 from 352,312 units a year ago. Scooter volumes rose to 58,460 units compared with 35,756 units in February 2025. The company said continued momentum in the scooter segment, aided by consumer preference for models such as Xoom and Destini, supported the growth. The 100cc–125cc motorcycle segment also recorded impressive gains, boosting overall volumes.

VIDA Expands Electric Presence

VIDA, the company’s emerging mobility business, recorded a threefold increase in market share over the same period last year. It logged 12,514 VAHAN registrations in February 2026, underlining rising consumer adoption of electric mobility across key markets. The performance signals that Hero MotoCorp’s push into electric vehicles is beginning to scale meaningfully.

Global Business Maintains Momentum

Exports rose 34 percent year-on-year to 41,248 units in February 2026, up from 30,772 units last year. Domestic dispatches stood at 516,968 units during the month. The company attributed international growth to positive consumer response to its premium portfolio across markets. For the year to date FY26, total dispatches reached 5,870,636 units compared with 5,349,583 units in the previous fiscal year period, reflecting steady cumulative growth.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s press release dated March 1, 2026, and filed with stock exchanges. It does not include any independent analysis or additional sources beyond the disclosed document.