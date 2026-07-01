Hero MotoCorp Commits Over ₹3,200 Crore In Andhra Pradesh, Breaks Ground For Tirupati Parts Centre

Hero MotoCorp will invest over Rs 3,200 crore in Andhra Pradesh. |

Mumbai: Hero MotoCorp announced on Wednesday a cumulative investment of over Rs 3,200 crore in Andhra Pradesh, with more than Rs 750 crore specifically allocated to establish its second Global Parts Centre (GPC) in Tirupati. The company held the foundation stone laying ceremony for the new facility on July 1, 2026.

Global Parts Centre Details

The new GPC in Tirupati will serve Hero MotoCorp’s domestic and international spare parts operations. This facility is part of a larger investment roadmap by the company in the state.

Manufacturing Hub Expansion

Hero MotoCorp aims to transform Tirupati into a manufacturing and electric mobility hub. The Tirupati plant, which currently designs and manufactures the company's electric vehicle portfolio, expects to aggressively scale its annual production capacity to 1.2-1.5 million units.

Job Creation

This expansion is expected to generate approximately 4,000 employment opportunities. The company stated this aligns with the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and the Government of Andhra Pradesh’s SwarnAndhra vision.

Community Initiatives

In partnership with the Government of Andhra Pradesh, Hero MotoCorp launched two community programmes. The "Dr. Brijmohan Lall Munjal Heroes of Tomorrow Scholarship" will provide full tuition coverage for meritorious engineering students in state IIITs across 28 districts.

Women Empowerment Programme

Additionally, the company will deploy VIDA electric scooters and offer specialised road safety training to women police personnel in Tirupati district. This initiative aims to foster empowerment through sustainable mobility.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.