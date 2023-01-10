Hero MotoCorp captivates biking enthusiasts in Pune with ‘Hero Ride Fest’ | Image credit: Hero MotoCorp (Representative)

In keeping with its commitment to curating differentiated experiences for its customers, Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, organised the first-of-its-kind ‘Hero Ride Fest’ in Pune. The exciting event witnessed a series of enthralling experiences for youngsters with Hero’s X-range of motorcycles and motorcycleculture-inspired fashion show.

Witnessing massive participation of over 1181 motorcycling enthusiasts, the day-long event integrated the riding experiences from Hero MotoCorp’s marquee customer-centric platforms, such as XTracks and XDrags. These included an off-road riding zone on the highly popular XPulse 2004V, drag racing on the city explorer - Xtreme160R, and a closed-circuit track for the Xtreme motorcycle. The fest additionally had an exclusive display area for Hero MotoCorp’s eye-catching accessories and merchandise.

Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer (CGO), Hero MotoCorp said, “Hero MotoCorp curated this innovative Hero Ride Fest to celebrate the camaraderie formed in communities and inspire the new wave of riders. The extent to which the city has embraced this fest fills me with great joy and I’m confident that through this initiative we have achieved our goal of bringing together like-minded riders to fuel their adventure instincts in a Hero way! Xpulse and Xtreme have captivated the youth with their engineering prowess, design language, and unmatched performance. With Hero Ride Fest, we are creating a common platform to celebrate the passion for riding.”

Besides offering some of the most electrifying off-roading experiences at the event, Hero Ride Fest saw some of the popular acts from the world of music, including Srushti Tawade, a current sensation of the Indian Hip Hop scene and Unkle Whisky, a band known for its immaculate covers, for a spectacular show at Mahalakshmi Lawns, Nagar Road, Near Forest Park, Pune. The event also witnessed the participation of local influencers who joined the fest with overwhelming enthusiasm.

The high adrenaline experiences were complimented by numerous exciting forms of engagement and brotherhood-building activities such as the best-modified XPulse, graffiti, tattoo painting and many more.

Hero MotoCorp’s exciting X-range appeals to the aspirations of today’s modern-day generation that is scouting for a riding companion that brings performance, technology, and style to the forefront. Further establishing a strong preference among adventure seekers and explorers across the world, the products have consistently delighted its customers, especially the youth, making it a powerful growth pillar for our premium range.