Hero Motocorp appoints Niranjan Gupta as new CEO of the firm

Through an exchange filing, two-wheeler giant Hero Motocorp has announced the appointment of Niranjan Gupta as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, effective from May 1, 2023, elevating him from his current position as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Head - Strategy and M&A. Dr. Pawan Munjal will continue as Executive Chairman and Whole-time Director on the Board.

Over the past six years, Niranjan has played a key role in shaping the financial health of the company by navigating it through a highly competitive and ever-evolving environment. He has also played a significant role in forging key partnerships with global brands such as Harley Davidson and Zero Motorcycles.

Niranjan has more than 25 years of rich leadership experience in finance, mergers & acquisition, supply chain and strategy roles across business sectors including Consumer Goods, Metals & Mining, and Automobiles.

Niranjan also serves as a Director on the Board of Ather Energy, HMC MM Auto Private Limited, and HMCL Colombia. Prior to Hero MotoCorp, Niranjan spent three years at Vedanta Limited and 20 years in Unilever across global roles.

Dr. Pawan Munjal said that, “The Board looks forward to his contribution in realizing the full potential of Hero MotoCorp as a winning business which delivers long-term growth and value for all its stakeholders. With more than 110 million customers, the brand has an unparalleled reach, providing mobility solutions to the masses."

Niranjan Gupta said, "The journey hereon is going to be even more exciting with focus on global expansion, premium Press Release Page 2 of 3 segment, and electric mobility. Our Vision, Mission and Values will continue to be the guiding light towards building the next growth story, as we further consolidate our market leadership while delighting our customers and creating shareholder value.”