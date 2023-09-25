Hero Motocorp Announces New Price Of Karizma Xmr At ₹1,79,900 , Effective From October 1st | Image: Hero MotoCorp (Representative)

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, on Monday announced the new price of the Karizma XMR, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Hero Karizma XMR will be available at current introductory price of Rs 1,72,900, till Midnight, September 30th 2023. Customers can continue to book the motorcycle at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country or online by visiting www.heromotocorp.com or calling on 7046210210 with a booking amount of Rs 3,000. The current booking window will close at Midnight on September 30th, and the date for new booking window will be announced later, which will be with the revised price.

“The new Karizma XMR has already created a lot of excitement among the customers. The response has been great and this is a true testament to the trust that our customers have placed in this iconic legend. The production for the new Karizma has already started and we will soon commence the deliveries. We are confident of offering an exceptional riding experience to the customers this festive season,” said Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Business Officer (India Business Unit), Hero MotoCorp.

The motorcycle is powered by 210cc Liquid Cooled DOHC Engine, 6-speed transmission that comes with Slip and Assist Clutch and Dual Channel ABS.

Hero MotoCorp shares

The shares of Hero MotoCorp on Monday at 1:15 pm IST were at Rs 2,998.35, down by 0.81 percent.

