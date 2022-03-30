Hero Electronix forays into Smart lifestyle category

Qubo, Hero Group’s consumer technology brand, has ventured into the smart lifestyle space with its latest release of Qubo Go Audio Sunglasses. In a span of two years, Qubo from Hero Electronix has made a mark in the smart home space by bringing to the market a range of Smart Home products like a range of Wi-Fi Security Cameras, Smart Video Doorbell, and Smart Door Locks. With this new release, Qubo is all set to enter a space outside smart home security, it said in a press statement.

The range of lifestyle products will be launched under a new sub-brand Qubo Go. Qubo Go has announced its launch with the introduction of Smart Audio Sunglasses. These Bluetooth-enabled Sunglasses come equipped with polarized UV protection lenses, directional open ear speakers, and an advanced inbuilt microphone. The enhanced Qualcomm aptX HD Audio in these sunglasses lets you discreetly listen to quality music without the hassle of covering your ears. They work smoothly with Siri and Google Assistant letting you take calls, hands-free. Whether you’re riding a bike or driving in the sun, the audio direction instructions will help you navigate conveniently, it said.

Priced at Rs 5,990, the new audio sunglasses will be available in a classic wayfarer shape and in 5 lens colours - Classic Black, Cool Blue, Shimmer Yellow, Classic Green and Shiny Orange.

With the inception of Qubo Go lifestyle devices, Hero Electronix is continuing to focus on new-age tech products for the young millennial who are always on the go. The brand will continue to expand further in this segment with a strong product lineup, it said.

Commenting on the announcement, Nikhil Rajpal, CEO, Hero Electronix added: "Hero Electronix now entering the wearable space with the launch of smart audio sunglasses. We are certain that our expansion into the smart lifestyle space will cater to young consumers’ needs and further strengthen the trust in our brand.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 05:04 PM IST