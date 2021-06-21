Here's why the Systematic Deposit Plan is an ideal savings instrument

It’s extremely important to inculcate a habit of saving and investing your surplus income to facilitate growth of wealth. While there are multiple financial tools to help you plan your investments, choosing the right plan could be a daunting task. Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) is a great savings option, as you can make regular investments at periodic intervals. But, with the volatile market movements there’s always a risk of losing out on your returns. To risk-proof your savings you need to choose fixed-income instruments like a fixed deposit , offering assured returns. Systematic Deposit Plan (SDP) is one such industry-first savings plan offered by Bajaj Finance Limited, which enables you to start growing your savings on a monthly basis along with the assurance of an FD. You can start saving with just Rs. 5000 per month, and choose to get your returns altogether, or on a monthly basis.

If you have a financial goal to achieve for the near future or would require funds on a recurring basis to pay off your monthly instalments, and you do not have a substantial corpus to get started on investments, SDP is the safest bet. Monthly Maturity Scheme, offered by Bajaj Finance is an ideal savings option for you in this situation. One of the two variants of the Systematic Deposit Plan (SDP) from Bajaj Finance, this is a scheme that assures you returns up to 6.75% within a tenor of 12 to 60 months. Combining the features of a fixed deposit and a monthly savings plan, SDP offers you a unique savings opportunity that will help you build a corpus in a relatively short period of time.