Here's How You Can Connect With Nature Via Biophilic Design

Life in Mumbai and the extended Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) doesn’t stop. Described as the ‘city that never sleeps,’ it more than lives up to that description, which has spread outwards covering all its peripheral areas as well. Visit any part of the MMR, the streets roar all day. The public transport facilities, be they local trains or buses are packed.

There are certain locations where the rising buildings come up so close adjacent to each other that it feels as if you can almost touch the next one by extending a hand outside the window. Walking outside, sometimes it feels like Mumbai the city and the MMR are pressing in from every side.

Step inside your home or office and the first thing you need is a moment to breathe. A slice of sunlight when you wake up in the morning after a late night at work. A plant on the balcony to soothe your tired eyes. A deck or mini terrace where you can step out and just stand for a minute.

These little things change how you feel, really. Biophilic design isn’t about fancy gardens or Instagram corners. It’s about small touches that make life softer, calmer, and more human.

Differentiator

Light makes a difference. Sunlight wakes you up. Not just your eyes, your whole body. Even a small window in a cramped apartment can make the space feel alive. A patch of sun on the floor in the morning, warm and shifting as you sip your chai, can change your mood for the day.

Offices feel it too: a bright corner in a meeting room, sunlight spilling into a lounge. People sit straighter. They smile. Something as simple as light can lift spirits without anyone saying a word.

Greenery

Plants slow you down; a vine climbing a wall, herbs on a windowsill, a potted tree on a terrace, even a tiny courtyard with a few plants in an apartment complex makes a difference. Mumbai is concrete-heavy, so any bit of green is a relief.

Shared terraces, small rooftop gardens, even a single planter in a hallway – it’s enough to make people pause, breathe, and smile. You don’t need a huge garden. Just life showing up where it usually doesn’t.

Spaces

Space is rare in Mumbai. And yet, it’s everything. Courtyards, terraces, and jogging tracks – they let people move, meet neighbours, or just take a quiet moment. Offices with terraces or open layouts feel lighter. Less boxed in and more alive.

Even a simple bench under a tree can become a little sanctuary. Kids run. Adults chat. People watch the sky. It’s calm in a city that rarely slows down.

Planning

Biophilic design isn’t sprinkling plants randomly. It’s thinking ahead. Where does sunlight fall? How does air move? How will people actually use the space? A tree near a bench. A fountain on a terrace. A corner seat by the window. Small touches make a huge difference.

Mumbai is tricky: narrow streets, heavy monsoons, and high density. A tiny courtyard can feel open and calm if designed with care. That thoughtfulness is everything.

Advantages

Homes and offices with sunlight, air, and greenery are not just nice; they’re in demand. People will pay for them. Developers benefit too: places feel inviting, sell faster, and communities come alive. Everyone wins when buildings respect the people inside them.

Balance

Mumbai doesn’t have to feel like a concrete jungle. A sunny corner in the living room. A few plants on the balcony. A shared terrace to walk through. Tiny, simple pauses. They make a world of difference.

Sunlight, green plants, a place to stand and just breathe – these aren’t luxuries. In a city that never stops, they are necessities that can rejuvenate you. Your home becomes a safe haven where you can switch off, relax and recharge.

The writer is a self-made businesswoman, philanthropist, psychologist, fitness enthusiast, author, environmentalist, passionate culinarian, and a global advocate for women, girls, and human rights, with a keen interest in real estate, business innovation, and women’s empowerment.