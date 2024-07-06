Here Are A Few Monsoon Advisories For Elevators In Housing Societies, Offices

Every year we need to prepare ourselves to meet the rain challenges. These are some of the required precautionary actions we need to take to enjoy trouble free elevator services. To ensure availability of elevator services during the monsoon season, we need to be proactive and take some important precautions well in time.

1 - Ensure that no rain water get into machine room through machine room door, window or exhaust cutout.

2 - Ensure that rain water does not enter the elevator well through landings.

3 - Ensure that pit remains dry and clean. No water gets accumulated into it. Based on your past experience take appropriate action.

4 - In case of basement floor or low-level buildings, where there is a possibility of rain water logging, take required precautions to stop the water entering into elevator pit.

5 - Check there is no seepage in the machine room from top slab or side walls.

6 - Request elevator service technician to visit the site and check for any possibility of water entry into the machine room, elevator well and pit.

7 - Get the earthing connections to all the equipment checked. Particularly the landing call button plates, door panels, door locks, car button plate and cabin.

8 - Ensure that the Earth Leakage Circuit Breaker (ELCB), Residual Current Circuit Breaker (RCCB) and Miniature Circuit Breaker (MCB) are in working condition.

9 - If pit water is a regular issue, then keep the water discharge pump ready.

Read Also Why Buildings Need Fire Evacuation Lifts

Elevator operating safety precautions during the rainy season

Do not touch the elevator buttons with your wet hand.

Do not enter the elevator cabin if you are completely wet.

Don't carry a wet umbrella, raincoat, or any other wet body inside the elevator cabin.

Neglecting these may lead to damage to the equipment or may lead to serious accidents. Even after following all these precautionary safety measures, we may face a situation where everything comes to a standstill because of water accumulation all over the area or location. But these are exceptional situations and may occur once in a lifetime.

It is advisable to get the elevator checked by your elevator service provider and take the required action before it rains heavily. Your timely alertness can save yourself and other elevator users from harassment and at the same time can save huge amounts of expenses towards unexpected repair or replacement work. These precautions can help you in enjoying uninterrupted elevator services during the monsoon season.

The writer is an elevator auditor, founder of the Elevator Safety Forum India, plus an active member of the National Safety Council and Society for Reliability and Safety