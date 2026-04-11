Heranba Industries Targets ₹2,500 Crore Revenue With Crop Nutrition Entry & New Product Launch

Heranba Industries Limited has launched two new crop nutrition products, Fentaamine and MycoHil, marking its entry into the fast-growing segment. |

Hyderabad: Heranba Industries is stepping into a new growth phase, expanding beyond crop protection into crop nutrition with a clear revenue target in sight.

Launches New Products

Heranba Industries Limited introduced two new products, “Fentaamine” and “MycoHil,” on April 10, 2026, as part of its expansion into crop nutrition. Both products fall under innovative crop nutrition solutions and are currently targeted at the domestic market. The launch signals a strategic diversification aimed at strengthening the company’s presence across the agricultural value chain.

Targets Revenue Growth

The company has set an ambitious revenue target of Rs 2,500 crore for the current financial year, driven by growth across crop protection and crop nutrition segments. As outlined in the press release on page 3, this target aligns with its broader Vision 2026 roadmap, which focuses on scaling operations and expanding into high-growth areas within the agrochemical sector.

Expands Product Portfolio

Fentaamine is positioned as a next-generation bio-stimulant designed to improve plant metabolism, enhance stress tolerance, and boost crop yield. MycoHil, on the other hand, is an advanced biofertilizer aimed at improving nutrient absorption and strengthening soil microbiology. These products have been developed in collaboration with a leading American multinational company, combining global research with Heranba’s manufacturing capabilities.

Builds Growth Strategy

The company highlighted that the crop nutrition segment is witnessing strong growth, with a global and domestic compound annual growth rate exceeding 15 percent. Management indicated that entry into this segment is a natural progression, supported by investments in research, manufacturing, and market development. Heranba plans to leverage its seven manufacturing facilities and strengthen sales, marketing, and farmer engagement initiatives to drive adoption.

Eyes Global Expansion

Alongside domestic growth, the company is expanding its global footprint across more than 80 countries and plans to establish a subsidiary in Dubai to strengthen its presence in the Middle East and Africa. The strategy also includes scaling contract manufacturing operations and enhancing brand equity, positioning the company for long-term international growth. With its entry into crop nutrition and a defined growth roadmap, Heranba Industries is positioning itself to capture new opportunities while strengthening its presence in the evolving agrochemical landscape.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company’s regulatory filing and press release dated April 10, 2026, and does not include information from external sources or independent verification.