HelloTravel.com: Elevating Your Travel Experiences

In this busy, excruciating, and tiring world, one thing that relieves millions of people is the passion for travelling and exploring new places. Travel is a category that gives ultimate peace of mind and satisfaction. When you spend your time and money on travel, you are directly spending this money on your own self.



St. Augustinea renowned philosopher quotes “The world is a book and those who do not travel read only one page”. However, preparing for such trip is vital to fulfil the wanderlust. Since planning travel is a tedious job and requires expertise, most of us end up using a travel agent who helps us plan a trip.

But how does one get access to the top travel agents? Hello Travel is a one-stop market place that provides impressive packages from verified travel agents. (from across the globe). The website is a renowned travel portal that provides tour packages for popular destinations for absolutely free. Hearing it from the Founder of Hello Travel, Mr. Pankaj Agarwal, on how they are bringing a revolution in the travel industry and making trips convenient and safe for lakhs of Customers.

Our reach and global coverage

Everyone dreams of travelling the world, and our mission is to assist travellers in achieving this objective in the most seamless, convenient and affordable manner. Given our worldwide network of agent partners, we are able to remove several middle men and connect our consumers directly to agent partners who have expertise of their markets. When it comes to helping, planning and buying travel, we rely on our massive network of 75000+ agent partners globally who offer tailor made solutions to our customers. Our core belief is that travel is unique for every individual, thus one size fits all doesn’t work for our customers.

Think of it like this, why should a customer be forced to buy something which was already designed by someone who, in the first place does not know the motivation and the need behind the customers travel plan? Our agent partners are capable and equipped to tailor make the offering depending on the need of the customer. So if you are traveling with your spouse and kids, our partners would offer you family friendly excursions but if you are traveling with your parents/senior citizens this offering would be very different.

Our core strength over the years has been travel within India, but since the last couple of years (post COVID) we have also strengthened our international offering. Today through our platform, our customers can choose to travel from anywhere in the country to anywhere in the world. Some of the top international destinations that our customers have chosen include Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam, Maldives; while within India the most sought after destinations this season are Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.

We understand that planning travel is a complex process and with the help of our agent partner network, we reduce the customers anxiety and ensure we provide them with the best options that would suit their requirement. The aspect that separates us from other portals is that we give attention to detail in all our packages. For instance, in our close to 9,000 Shimla Tour Packages, we cover the best time to visit, ideal days to stay, and more than 48 things to do in Shimla, which takes the customer’s travel experience to the next level.

Affordability and accessibility

One of our core competency is to be able to connect our customers with our agent partners across the globe. Our endeavour has always been to work directly with local ground operators which have access to the best pricing for any hotel, sightseeing or transfer rates. This has helped our customers save between 20-30% on their overall spend since we remove most of the middle layers between the customer and the end service provider. Traveling should never burn a hole in our customer’s pocket, and that's why we walk the extra mile and hand pick agent partners who offer high quality and yet extremely competitive prices to our customers.

We work with all large to mid-tier reputed agent partners, ensuring that no one charges exorbitantly and the trip is pocket-friendly. The company aims to provide packages to popular destinations to the masses at a reasonable price. We connect our customers to not 1 but multiple travel partners ensuring that our customers are able to compare and choose what suits them best. We leverage artificial intelligence for this match making and a lot of variables go into consideration before our system decides which customer should be speaking to which agent partner.



Verified Agent partners

One of the primary reason for poor travel experiences is because customers don’t always have access to reliable and trustworthy travel agents, and Hello Travel is bridging that gap. Our customers get travel packages from pre-verified travel agents, which ensures that not even one customer has a poor or broken experience.



Expert Curation and Researcher

Before a package is provided to the customer, there is a lot of research done in making that decision. The packages are well-planned and curated by a team of experts so that they can set standards and provide exceptional service to the customers. For example: Our customers get to choose from over 8000 options within the Manali Tour Packages section on our website.



Reviews and Feedback

Even before our customers choose to speak to our agent partners, they get to know the travel agent's reviews and ratings which can help them decipher who they want to talk to. Our reviews and feedback mechanism ensures we collect feedback pre and post travel from our customers.

About the Company

Hello Travel is a leading online travel marketplace that provides exceptional travel experiences to adventurers and explorers, worldwide. With a passion for Travel and a commitment to customer satisfaction, Hello Travel offers many services, including tour packages, hotel reservations, sightseeing, and more.

