HEC Infra Projects becomes 100th company to migrate from SME platform to NSE Mainboard

National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE), witnessed the 100th migration of a company from the SME platform to the Mainboard on December 30.

HEC Infra Projects Limited is the 100th company to migrate from the SME platform to the Mainboard. The company is an EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) and SIRC (Supply Installation Testing & Commission) contractor in the field of electrical engineering.

NSE’s SME Platform EMERGE was launched in 2012 and has been providing a viable and sustainable option for SMEs to raise funds from the capital markets. The platform has witnessed 235 companies getting listed, aggregating to total issuances of more than Rs 3,611 crores.

The regulatory framework offers the company an option to migrate from the SME platform to the Mainboard platform upon fulfillment of specified criteria as provided by the Exchanges.

Vikram Limaye, MD & CEO, NSE said: “NSE Emerge has focused on developing an ecosystem for the small and medium enterprises to access the capital markets for mobilizing funds. Many companies have migrated from the SME platform to the Mainboard. We also actively engage with various Government bodies, Intermediaries, Industry associations as well as the SMEs to spread awareness about the advantages of listing on the SME platform. We are committed to facilitating the SME’s in their fund-raising efforts.”

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 04:41 PM IST