Healthtech startup FutureCure Health secures $4 mn in Series A fund

Healthtech startup FutureCure Health has secured around $4 million in Series A funding led by RVCF India Growth Fund, Unicorn India Ventures, Kotak Investment Advisors Limited, and other investors.

Rajneesh Bhandari and Dr. Anita Bhandari, the husband-wife engineer-doctor pair, launched FutureCure with the vision to provide super-specialty healthcare through cutting-edge emerging technologies. The founders have six Indian patents and two US patents for various medical devices. Having successfully scaled up the technology for treating Vertigo and Dizziness patients in over 150 clinics under the brand NeuroEquilibrium, FutureCure aims to help patients with migraine and other chronic diseases, it said in a statement.

The funding will be used to further develop various technologies, FDA approvals, and global expansion.

Founder Rajneesh Bhandari, serial entrepreneur and IIT Delhi alumnus, said that FutureCure is developing cutting-edge technologies to diagnose and treat chronic diseases like migraine, dizziness, etc. The startup plans to launch various technologies for migraine patients, including wearable neuromodulation and biofeedback device. In addition, the digital therapeutics app will help identify the triggers using AI and help manage lifestyle changes. The interactive app will also provide Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), it said.

FutureCure's Co-Founder Dr. Anita Bhandari is an ENT surgeon and Neurotologist. She shared that migraine affects over 12 percent of the global population. The incidence is much higher than diabetes or cardiac disease, especially in the age group of 20 to 50 years, which are the most productive years of a person's life. Technological interventions by FutureCure will help millions of patients manage their Migraine and other chronic diseases, she said.

Speaking on the funding, Dhiraj Rajendran of KIAL said, "Inaccurate diagnosis and treatment for ailments such as dizziness and migraine is problem faced by both developing and developed parts of the world."

Gaurav Chowdhry, Vice President, RVCF India Growth Fund said, "Futurecure's model, coupling AI technology with a strong clinic network, is a market leader in providing on-demand migraine and dizziness diagnostic and treatment services and changing the way for millions of patients across the world. "

Anil Joshi, Managing Partner, Unicorn India Ventures, says, "FutueCure technology ensures that migraines' triggers are identified and treated to bring down the frequency of the headache. This is a major breakthrough and a brilliant use case for applying technologies to make lives better at scale. For Unicorn India Ventures, it matches our investment thesis that resulted in us leading the round in the Company."

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 04:39 PM IST