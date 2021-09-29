Healthtech startup ConnectedH raises $2.3 mn Seed funding from Kalaari Capital, Incubate Fund India

Health Tech startup ConnectedH, a one-stop solution for diagnostics, centers has raised $2.3M in seed funding led by Kalaari Capital and Incubate Fund India. The funding round also saw participation from Anicut Capital & other angel investors like Kunal Shah (Cred), Gaurav Munjal and Roman Saini (Unacademy), Farid Ahsan (Sharechat), Asish Mohapatra and Ruchi Kalra (OfBusiness), Mars Shot Ventures and others.

Existing investors First Cheque and Point One Capital also participated in the round. ConnectedH plans to utilize the fresh funds to expand their product portfolio, invest in technology and expand its presence in Delhi/NCR Region.

Founded in 2018 by Shubham Gupta, Rahul Kumar (Both IIT Kanpur Alumni) and Suresh Singh (IIM Bangalore Alumni), ConnectedH is a full stack enabler for diagnostic centers helping them focus on testing while taking care of all other aspects.

The startup provides solutions like CRM, Online Reports and On-Demand Phlebotomists to the diagnostics partners helping them extend their options along with online booking and online reports.

Commenting on the investment, the founders stated, “We’re happy to partner with Kalaari Capital and Incubate Fund India in our journey. Diagnostics sector has been insulated from all the tech advancements over the past decade. However, with growing competition and increasing patient expectations, there is an organic shift to adopt tech solutions. We grew 10X over the past year and this round will help us accelerate our efforts to create a technology-driven platform for diagnostics.”

Kiran Vasireddy, Partner at Kalaari Capital added, “The diagnostics industry in India is a $10B highly fragmented market with only a few organized players. ConnectedH is providing all the relevant tools to help the small and medium diagnostic labs go digital.”

“Since it is fragmented and not digitized, the operation of diagnostic centers have been very inefficient in India. ConnectedH is solving this issue by empowering diagnostic centers with technology implementation. It is beneficial both for diagnostic centers and patients,” added Nao Murakami, Partner at Incubate Fund India.

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 09:55 AM IST