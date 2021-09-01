Healthium acquires CareNow; third acquisition in CY 2021

Medtech firm Healthium today announced the successful acquisition of CareNow Medical Private Limited, strengthening its product portfolio with patented and differentiated products in the advanced wound management and infection prevention segments.

This is the third acquisition by Healthium in calendar year 2021. Earlier this year, Healthium had acquired the AbGel business in India and VitalCare in the United Kingdom to expand its surgical and post-surgical care portfolio.

Healthium’s product portfolio covers surgical consumables, urology and arthroscopy products. Its manufacturing facility at Bangalore is registered with US FDA.

CareNow is primarily engaged in the designing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of products in the focus area of advanced wound management and infection prevention for patients and hospitals.

With this acquisition, Healthium strengthens its portfolio of patented products through the addition of CareNow’s advanced wound dressing which has patents across US, Europe and India. Further, the acquisition adds to Healthium’s manufacturing and R&D capabilities. CareNow’s manufacturing facility in Coimbatore is US FDA registered and will count as the 8th manufacturing facility for Healthium.

Anish Bafna, CEO and MD, Healthium Medtech, said, “With the acquisition, we are proud to strengthen our advanced wound management and infection prevention segments by adding patented products made to globally accepted quality standards. We look forward to offering wider choices to our customers and delivering better standards in patient care worldwide. ”

Anand Venkatachalam, COO, CareNow Medical added, “We are happy to find in Healthium, the right partner to enable our products including the patented and Innovative product range, to be accessed by a larger Indian audience and also reach the global market through their distribution network. We are excited that this partnership will result in the healthcare systems of 80 countries benefitting from our patented products.

