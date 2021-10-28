Healthcare edtech startup Virohan raises additional $1.3 mn from existing investors

Healthcare Edtech startup Virohan, said it has received additional $1.3 mn in funding from its existing investors - Keiretsu Forum, Priya Shah (General Partner at Theia Ventures), Better Capital, Vikas Gambhir (Partner - Grant Thornton) and Joydeep Battacharya (Partner - Bain & Co), before the Series B raise.

Providing industry demand-led training for Allied Healthcare Professionals (AHPs), Virohan is planning to utilize these funds to expand to new geographies pan-India.

What the funds will be used for

The startup is also planning to use new funds to develop newer training programs, content in vernacular languages and develop their technological forefront.

The company aims to scale its current omnichannel training platform infrastructure and develop new features to further increase learning outcomes for students and facilitate growth over its expanding footprint with this bridge round.

The additional funds bring Virohan’s total funding to $4.3 million since its launch, including a series A round announced in May 2021 that saw participation from Rebright Partners. The company is also in talks to raise $7-$10 mn in Series B later this year.

Why was Virohan founded?

Virohan was started with an idea to fix the failure in the traditional higher education system which is out of sync with industry demand. India needs about 40 million AHPs by the end of this decade, and as of today, only 10 million are employed, of which barely 7-8 percent are trained and certified. To address this staggering gap in AHPs, Nalin Saluja, Kunaal Dudeja and Archit Jayaswal teamed up to establish Virohan in 2018.

Virohan, currently operates hybrid classrooms at campuses and online training across India in cities including Delhi, Faridabad, Pune, Raipur, Meerut and Nagpur.

Funds to fulfil Virohan goal to train over 2.50 lakh youth

Kunaal Dudeja, CEO and Co-Founder said, “The decision of the investors to re-invest gives us a further vote of confidence on our goal to to train over 2,50,000 youth by 2025.”

Priya Shah, General Partner at Theia Capital and one of the early mentors of Virohan said "We are excited to back the Virohan team on their transformative vision to train and empower India's youth in seeking allied healthcare employment in top hospitals and clinics in the country through cutting-edge technology and blended learning tools"

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 09:45 AM IST