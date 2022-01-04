Healthcare edtech startup Virohan expands footprint with 10 new centre launch

Virohan, an edtech company in healthcare, providing training for paramedical professionals a.k.a Allied Healthcare Practitioners announced launching 10 centres across the states of Karnataka, Mumbai and Gujarat in the country.

The campus launch supports the startup’s PAN-India expansion plans and aggregates the healthcare workforce in the country by providing aspiring AHPs with industry relevant education and preparing them for the unprecedented challenges.

The startup has launched 4 centres in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in Electronic city and Peenya in Bangalore, and Trichy and Tellicherry in partnership with Nettur Technical Training Foundation (NTTF), it said in a press statemetn. Three centres are launched in Gujarat and Mumbai each; Gujarat centres in Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara are launched in partnership with International Institute of Import and Export Management (IIIEM) and Mumbai centres in Thane, Virar and Dahisar in partnership with Rustomjee Academy for Global Careers.

Kunal Dudeja , CEO & Co-Founder said, “We aim to prepare the country for the fight against the pandemic in the future and to be ready for any unexpected crisis situation without facing the shortage of healthcare workforce. With these 10 centre launches, we further also plan to expand our partnerships and launch centres PAN-India. We are actively providing internship and placement opportunities to all our students with an all time high of 91 percent.”

What does Virohan offer

Virohan at all its centres is offering NSDC certified diploma courses for students to become AHPs such as Medical Lab Technicians and OT Technicians. The training is provided at Virohan through videos, gamification and real time tests, leading to increased student engagement and retention, it said.

With centres across Delhi, Haryana, Chattisgarh and Maharashtra and now Karnataka, Gujarat and Mumbai, Virohan has plans to expand to 160 centres across PAN- India by 2022. The company has been recognized for its work by the Google Accelerator and Amazon Accelerator and recently been awarded the India Achievers Forum Award 2020 among others.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 08:51 AM IST