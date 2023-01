File/ Representative Image

According to a regulatory filing, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) has sold 2,12,121 shares from its stake in Kaizen Management Advisors for Rs 10 per unit.

Read Also HDFC Bank hikes MCLR by 20-25 bps across loan tenures

The shares represent a 17.50 per cent chunk of the firm's share capital and were bought for a consideration of Rs 1.10 crore.