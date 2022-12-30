HDFC rewards employees with shares worth over Rs 16 lakh as stock options | Image credit: HDFC (Representative)

HDFC on Friday announced the allotment of 6,20,250 equity shares to employees worth Rs 16,40,500, through an exchange filing. The total paid-up share capital of the corporation post this allotment is at Rs 365,35,36,478 It consists of a total of 1,82,67,68,239 equity shares, each worth Rs 2.

HDFC Limited on Thursday sold 2.1 per cent shares of Siti Networks for Rs 3.61 crore for financial disinvestment. The company had earlier this month also sold 5.1 per cent shares in Ruralshores Business Services for Rs 9 million.

The company had also allotted equity shares worth Rs 1,200 to warrant holders on December 23.

On Friday at 12:52 pm IST the shares of HDFC Bank Limited were at Rs 1,635.35, down by 0.36 per cent.