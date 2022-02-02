HDFC Q3 net profit rises 11% to Rs 3261 crore, NII at Rs 4,284 crore

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) announced Rs 3,261 crore net profit for the third quarter of the current financial year, which is around 11 per cent higher as against Rs 2,926 crore profit in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The company said that the net interest income (NII) for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, stood at Rs 4,284 crore compared to Rs 4,005 crore in the previous year.

"This is despite the fact that the previous year entailed concessional stamp duty benefits in certain states which were not there in the current year," HDFC said in a statement.

"The demand for home loans and pipeline of loan applications continues to remain strong. Growth in home loans was seen in both, the affordable housing segment as well as in high-end properties," it said.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 03:44 PM IST