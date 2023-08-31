 HDFC Mutual Fund Sells 2.20% Stake in Power Finance Corporation
The sale of shares on August 29 were conducted on the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 31, 2023, 10:24 AM IST
HDFC Mutual Fund Sells 2.20% Stake in Power Finance Corporation | Image credit: HDFC (Representative)

HDFC Mutual Fund on Tuesday sold 2.20 per cent stake comprising 5,80,01,313 shares of Power Finance Corporation Limited, announced HDFC Asset management Company Limited through an exchange filing. The sale of shares on August 29 were conducted on the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

Post the sale of shares the company's holding has gone down from 6.94 per cent consisting of 18,32,85,556 shares to 4.75 per cent comprising 12,52,84,243 shares.

Sell of stake in Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers

Prior to this, HDFC Mutual Fund had pared 2.12 per cent stake in Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) between February 28 and August 17, held by its schemes. It held a 7.4 per cent stake in GRSE as on February 28, but it has come down to 5.28 per cent as on August 17.

HDFC Asset Management Company shares

The shares of HDFC Asset Management Company on Thursday morning at 10:21 am IST were trading at Rs 2,469.80, down by 0.96 per cent.

