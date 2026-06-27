HDFC Mid Cap Fund Crosses ₹1 Lakh Crore AUM, Strengthens Position Among India’s Largest Midcap Funds

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HDFC Mid Cap Fund has achieved a major milestone by crossing ₹1 lakh crore in Assets Under Management (AUM), positioning itself among the largest funds in the mid-cap mutual fund category in India.

The fund was launched on June 25, 2007, and has built a strong track record over nearly two decades.

Since inception, the fund has delivered a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.13%, outperforming its benchmark, the Nifty Midcap 150 Index, which recorded a CAGR of 15.04% over the same period.

As of May 31, 2026, the fund’s AUM stood at ₹97,350 crore before crossing the ₹1 lakh crore mark, reflecting steady inflows and long-term investor confidence.

According to HDFC Asset Management Company, the fund’s performance is driven by a disciplined, research-oriented investment strategy focused on identifying high-quality businesses with long-term compounding potential.

The approach emphasises strong management, scalable business models, sustainable competitive advantages, and reasonable valuations.

HDFC AMC Managing Director and CEO Navneet Munot said the milestone reflects nearly 20 years of consistent investing through multiple market cycles.

He noted that the fund has remained focused on identifying quality companies with strong growth potential, supported by investor trust and distributor participation.

Over different time horizons, the fund has delivered strong returns. In the last 10 years, it generated a CAGR of 17.95%, while the five-year CAGR stood at 20.20%.

Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) performance also highlights long-term wealth creation potential.

A monthly SIP of ₹10,000 since inception would have grown to approximately ₹1.82 crore, delivering an XIRR of 19.01%.

Over 10 and 15 years, the same SIP would have grown to ₹32.44 lakh and ₹88.26 lakh respectively, demonstrating the impact of compounding over time.

Similarly, a lump sum investment of ₹10,000 at inception would now be worth about ₹1.99 lakh.

The fund is designed for investors seeking long-term capital appreciation through exposure to mid-cap companies.

As of May 31, 2026, other HDFC Mutual Fund schemes with over ₹1 lakh crore AUM include the HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund and HDFC Flexi Cap Fund.