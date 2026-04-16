HDFC Life Q4 Profit Rises 4% To ₹495 Crore | File Photo

New Delhi: HDFC Life Insurance on Thursday reported 4 per cent increase in standalone profit after tax at Rs 495.65 crore for the three months ended March 2026 aided by higher premium income.

The life insurer had clocked a PAT of Rs 476.54 crore in the January-March period of 2024-25.

Its net premium income stood at Rs 25,829 crore during the fourth quarter of FY26, up from Rs 23,765.56 crore in the same period last fiscal, HDFC Life said in a stock exchange filing.

Meanwhile, the company recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.10 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each for financial year 2025-26, subject to shareholders' approval at its annual general meeting.

The company said that record date for ascertaining the entitlement of the shareholders for the final dividend will be June 19.

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The board of HDFC Life approved the issuance of 1.45 crore equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each, at a price of Rs 688.52 per unit, aggregating to Rs 1,000 crore, on a preferential basis to its promoter HDFC Bank.

In the full 2025-26 fiscal year, HDFC Life's profit after tax grew 6 per cent to Rs 1,910 crore and total premium rose 12 per cent year-on-year to Rs 79,387 crore.

"During FY26, we continued to maintain our position among the top three private insurers by individual WRP. Our private sector market share stood at 15.2 per cent for 11M(April-February) FY26 " Vibha Padalkar, Managing Director and CEO of HDFC Life, said.

Shares of HDFC Life settled 1.41 per cent lower at Rs 631.55 apiece on the BSE.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)