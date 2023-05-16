HDFC Life declares highest ever bonus of Rs 3,660 cr to more than 23 lakh policyholders |

HDFC Life, one of India’s leading life insurers, has declared its highest ever bonus of Rs 3,660 cr. on participating plans. The bonus was announced in the Company’s Board meeting held in April 2023. 23.14 lakh policyholders are eligible for this bonus.

Out of the total amount of Rs. 3,660 cr., Rs. 2,696 cr. will be payable to policies in this financial year, as bonus on maturing policies or as cash bonuses. The remaining bonus amount would be payable in the future upon policy cessation by way of maturity, death claim or surrender pay-outs.

Participating or par plans are life insurance policies that provide the policyholder with profit-sharing benefits in the form of bonuses.

Vibha Padalkar, MD & CEO, HDFC Life commented, "As a life insurer, we cater to four key risks of mortality, morbidity, longevity, and interest rate through our innovative products and services that enable individuals to live a ‘Life of Pride’. We are pleased to announce an increase in the bonus declared for our valued policyholders. This is our way of rewarding the loyalty of our policyholders as we continue to do our part to secure India, financially.”

HDFC Life was featured in the ‘Leadership’ category of the Indian Corporate Governance Scorecard for the second consecutive year, an outcome of the annual assessment of the S&P BSE 100 companies on the Indian Corporate Governance Scorecard framework. The Indian Corporate Governance Scorecard framework was developed jointly by IFC, BSE, and IiAS and is based on the G20/OECD Principles of Corporate Governance. It has been in use since 2015.