HDFC Life, Bank Of Maharashtra & PVR Inox, Along With 23 Others To Post Q2 Performance Today

The result season for Q2 FY25 has begun, big giants like reliance and TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) included in Nifty 50 had already posted their earnings for the quarter ending on september 31.

On Tuesday, October 15, the state-run Bank of Maharashtra, the multiplex chain PVR Inox, the Tata Chemicals subsidiary Rallis India, and the asset management company HDFC AMC will all release their second quarter results for the fiscal year 2024-2025.

The results of Q2, which runs from July to September, will also be released by the major life insurance provider HDFC Life, the print media company DB Corp, the laminate manufacturer Stylam Industries, and the electrical wires and cables manufacturer, KEI Industries.

All companies releasing Q2 earnings today

Coromandel Agro Products & Oils Ltd.

Darshan Orna Ltd.

D B Corp Ltd.

Dmr Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Ltd.

G M Polyplast Ltd.

Gujarat Hotels Ltd.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd.

KEI Industries Ltd.

Lactose (India) Ltd.

Bank Of Maharashtra

Morarka Finance Ltd.

MRP Agro Ltd.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd.

Premium Capital Market & Investments Ltd.

PVR Inox Ltd.

Rallis India Ltd.

Ro Jewels Ltd.

Sg Finserve Ltd.

Sita Enterprises Ltd.

Stylam Industries Ltd.

Sybly Industries Ltd.

Teamo Productions HQ Ltd.

Transchem Ltd.

Universal Arts Ltd.

Reliance Q2 Results

Share performance

The shares of Reliance were trading at Rs 2,734.00 on the National Stock Exchange, decling about 0.40 per cent amounting to Rs 11.05 in the negative territory.

The stock touched a 52-week high on July 8, 2024, as well as recorded an all-time high level of Rs 3,217.60 per share on the same day.

Net profit Q2 FY25

The consolidated net profit of Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) decreased 4.78 percent on Monday for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2024-2025 (Q2 FY25). The company's net profit for the current quarter was Rs 16,563 crore, compared to Rs 17,394 crore for the same period last year.

Total revenue and gross income

RIL's total revenue increased from Rs 2,38,797 crore in the same quarter last year to Rs 2,40,357 crore, a 0.65 per cent increase.

According to the Mukesh-Ambani-led company, its gross revenue of Rs 2,58,027 crore (USD 30.8 billion) stayed consistent year over year (YoY).

Jio telecom Q2 performance

Jio's total subscriber base rose 4.2 per cent YoY to 47.9 crore. Average revenue per unit (ARPU) moved 7.4 per cent up YoY to Rs 195.1.

The telecom operator said it further strengthened the leadership in 5G with 14.8 crore subscribers transitioning to 5G. Per capita data consumption increased to 31 GB per month with a higher mix of 5G and home users.