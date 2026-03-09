HDFC Life Appoints Vijay Vaidyanathan As Chief Human Resource Officer, Effective April 2026

HDFC Life Insurance Company has appointed long-time executive Vijay Vaidyanathan as Chief Human Resource Officer, effective April 01, 2026, following approval from the company’s Board of Directors on March 8, 2026. |

Mumbai: HDFC Life is turning to one of its longest-serving executives to lead its people strategy, placing Vijay Vaidyanathan in charge of human resources as the insurer sharpens its focus on talent, culture, and organisational growth.

The Board of Directors approved Vaidyanathan’s appointment on March 8, 2026, following a recommendation from the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. He will officially assume the role of Chief Human Resource Officer on April 01, 2026, and will be part of the company’s senior management.

The leadership transition reflects the insurer’s decision to promote an internal leader who is familiar with its operational and cultural framework. Vaidyanathan has been associated with HDFC Life since June 2001, making him one of the company’s long-standing executives.

Vaidyanathan began his journey with the insurer as a Management Trainee and steadily rose through the ranks over more than two decades. During this time, he handled leadership roles across several key verticals, including Group Sales, Bancassurance, Retail Strategy and Sales, the high-net-worth individual segment, and Alternate Channels. His work helped strengthen the company’s bancassurance partnerships and expand its distribution ecosystem, areas that remain central to life insurers competing in India’s growing financial services market.

Alongside his business responsibilities, Vaidyanathan has played an active role in company-wide people and culture initiatives. He led the Employee Wellness and Well-being resource group and contributed to the Talent Council, which shapes talent development and succession planning across the organisation. The company also highlighted its involvement in employee recognition programs and internal initiatives aimed at strengthening workforce engagement. These experiences are expected to support his transition into a full-time HR leadership role overseeing organisational development and employee strategy.

Promoting an internal executive to lead human resources signals HDFC Life’s preference for continuity and institutional knowledge at a time when financial services companies are increasingly focused on talent retention and leadership development.

Vaidyanathan holds a postgraduate degree in Business Management from the University of Mumbai and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Madras. His long association with the insurer positions him to align human capital strategy closely with the company’s growth priorities. HDFC Life disclosed the appointment through a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges under SEBI listing regulations on March 8, 2026.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on information contained in the company’s stock exchange filing dated March 8, 2026. It does not include external reporting, analysis, or independent verification beyond the disclosed document.