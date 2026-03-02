Life Insurance Corporation Of India Extends CFO Sunil Agarwal’s Term Till March 01, 2027

Life Insurance Corporation of India has extended the term of Chief Financial Officer Shri Sunil Agarwal for a further period of one year till March 01, 2027, according to an exchange filing dated March 02, 2026. |

Mumbai: India’s largest insurer has moved to ensure continuity in its finance leadership. In a regulatory filing on March 02, 2026, Life Insurance Corporation of India informed stock exchanges about the extension of its Chief Financial Officer’s tenure.

The Corporation said the term of Shri Sunil Agarwal as Chief Financial Officer has been extended for a further period of one year. The revised tenure will now run till March 01, 2027. The disclosure was made under reference number LIC/SE/2025-26/146, dated March 02, 2026, and was addressed to both BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

The intimation was sent to the Listing Departments of BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. The filing mentioned the scrip codes — 543526 on BSE and LICI on NSE. The Corporation requested the exchanges to take the information on record and arrange for dissemination.

Life Insurance Corporation of India also stated that a copy of the intimation is being made available on its website, www.licindia.in. This step ensures that the update reaches shareholders and the broader market beyond the stock exchange disclosures.

The communication was signed by Anshul Kumar Singh, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, on behalf of Life Insurance Corporation of India. The formal update underscores the Corporation’s decision to retain its current finance leadership for another year.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the uploaded PDF document (Ref. No.: LIC/SE/2025-26/146 dated March 02, 2026). No external sources, interpretations, or additional information have been used beyond what is explicitly stated in the document.