 Life Insurance Corporation Of India Extends CFO Sunil Agarwal’s Term Till March 01, 2027
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessLife Insurance Corporation Of India Extends CFO Sunil Agarwal’s Term Till March 01, 2027

Life Insurance Corporation Of India Extends CFO Sunil Agarwal’s Term Till March 01, 2027

Life Insurance Corporation of India has extended the term of Chief Financial Officer Shri Sunil Agarwal for a further period of one year till March 01, 2027, according to an exchange filing dated March 02, 2026.

Tresha DiasUpdated: Monday, March 02, 2026, 03:42 PM IST
article-image
Life Insurance Corporation of India has extended the term of Chief Financial Officer Shri Sunil Agarwal for a further period of one year till March 01, 2027, according to an exchange filing dated March 02, 2026. |

Mumbai: India’s largest insurer has moved to ensure continuity in its finance leadership. In a regulatory filing on March 02, 2026, Life Insurance Corporation of India informed stock exchanges about the extension of its Chief Financial Officer’s tenure.

The Corporation said the term of Shri Sunil Agarwal as Chief Financial Officer has been extended for a further period of one year. The revised tenure will now run till March 01, 2027. The disclosure was made under reference number LIC/SE/2025-26/146, dated March 02, 2026, and was addressed to both BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

The intimation was sent to the Listing Departments of BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. The filing mentioned the scrip codes — 543526 on BSE and LICI on NSE. The Corporation requested the exchanges to take the information on record and arrange for dissemination.

Read Also
IDFC First Bank Shares Crash 20% To ₹66.80 After ₹590-Crore Fraud, Govt Loses ₹1,100 Crore &...
article-image

Life Insurance Corporation of India also stated that a copy of the intimation is being made available on its website, www.licindia.in. This step ensures that the update reaches shareholders and the broader market beyond the stock exchange disclosures.

FPJ Shorts
'Rulayega Kya Pagle?': Sanju Samson Hugs Suryakumar Yadav As India Captain Showers Praise After Eden Gardens Show | VIDEO
'Rulayega Kya Pagle?': Sanju Samson Hugs Suryakumar Yadav As India Captain Showers Praise After Eden Gardens Show | VIDEO
Sensex Drops 1,048 Points To 80,238, Nifty Falls 313 Points To 24,865 As US-Iran Tensions Shake Markets
Sensex Drops 1,048 Points To 80,238, Nifty Falls 313 Points To 24,865 As US-Iran Tensions Shake Markets
PM Modi Inaugurated BAPS Hindu Temple In Abu Dhabi Shuts Down Until March 9 Amidst Ongoing US-Iran Israel Tension
PM Modi Inaugurated BAPS Hindu Temple In Abu Dhabi Shuts Down Until March 9 Amidst Ongoing US-Iran Israel Tension
Kerala Lottery Result Live, March 03, 2026: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-43 Monday Lucky Draw; 1st Prize ₹1 Crore!
Kerala Lottery Result Live, March 03, 2026: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-43 Monday Lucky Draw; 1st Prize ₹1 Crore!

The communication was signed by Anshul Kumar Singh, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, on behalf of Life Insurance Corporation of India. The formal update underscores the Corporation’s decision to retain its current finance leadership for another year.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the uploaded PDF document (Ref. No.: LIC/SE/2025-26/146 dated March 02, 2026). No external sources, interpretations, or additional information have been used beyond what is explicitly stated in the document.

Follow us on